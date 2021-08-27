Moscow strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

Russia is seriously worried over the way the situation in Afghanistan is developing and it most strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"We condemn these terrorist attacks in the strongest way. The reports about heavy casualties are very sad news, of course. Regrettably, quite correct were the pessimistic forecasts the chaos in Afghanistan will certainly be used by the terrorist groups and organizations entrenched there, in the first place, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and its derivatives," Peskov said. "This breeds more tensions in Afghanistan. The risk is very great for all. And, of course, this remains a reason for our serious concern."

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan any public statements regarding the situation in Afghanistan. "No, the president has no such plans," the spokesman said. "Because Russia is not a member of the U.S.-led coalition, which stayed in Afghanistan for the last several decades, and who withdrew its forces, causing such situation."

On August 26, Kabul's airport, which the Western countries are using to evacuate foreign citizens, saw two explosions staged by ISIS (outlawed in Russia) suicide bombers. According to the latest report, the blasts killed 103, including 13 U.S. soldiers.