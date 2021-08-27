Georgia reports 4,031 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,031 new cases of coronavirus, 4,585 recoveries and 73 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 42,744 tests have been conducted around the country of which 25,358 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,386 were PCR tests.

A 19-year-old Covid-infected girl died after giving birth at Bokeria University Hospital in Tbilisi yesterday.

Clinical director of the hospital Alexi Vachadze said the health condition of the newborn is satisfactory and his life is not in danger.

The young girl was admitted to the clinic on July 30, with a confirmed Covid infection. Upon entering the hospital, she already had severe respiratory problems. The aggravation of the condition affected other organ systems and sadly she died last night", Vachadze said.

Currently 55,573 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 44,875 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 7,493 patients - in hospitals, 3,205 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,584 patients are in critical condition of which 369 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 54,565 individuals are in self-isolation and 130 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 536,202 cases of coronavirus, 473,502 recoveries and 7,101 deaths, Agenda.ge reported.