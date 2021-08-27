Russia reports 19,509 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 19,509 in the past 24 hours, reaching 6,844,049, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.29%.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,395 new daily COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region - 786, the Sverdlovsk Region - 528, the Rostov Region - 488 and the Perm Region - 480.

Currently, 551,973 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Russia recorded 798 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 820 the day before. The total death toll has reached 180,041.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.63% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 33 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 30 in the Perm region and 28 in the Voronezh region. The Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions recorded 32 coronavirus cases each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 19,217 in the past 24 hours, reaching 6,112,035.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.3% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,296 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 1,114 in the Moscow Region, 523 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 519 in the Irkutsk Region and 510 in the Perm Region.