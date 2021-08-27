Vaccination buses begin rounds in 3 Tbilisi districts

Vaccination buses have begun rounds in the Varketili, Gldani and Station Square districts of Tbilisi today.

A total of 10 vaccination buses will be on the road in Tbilisi, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze announced today.

"This is an international practice (vaccination in buses), there are many buses in Europe where citizens receive vaccination services,” Tikaradze said.

She also noted that Georgian citizens will be provided with all medical assistance on the spot, if necessary.

Head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said that he expects the vaccination process in buses to be successful, noting that people will be able to get the jab in buses without prior registration.

He also stated that each bus can vaccinate 100-150 people daily and noted that if the project will be successful in Tbilisi, they will consider implementing it in Georgian regions as well, Agenda.ge reported.

A total of 1,095,069 individuals have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the country, out of which 345,315 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.