Pashinyan: Armenia to assess impulses coming from Turkey in context of peace

Armenia is receiving positive signals from Turkey and is ready to respond positively, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Friday.

Pashinian spoke on his evaluations of the agenda items at a government meeting in the capital Yerevan.

Pashinian also touched upon the relations between Turkey and Armenia in his speech and said: "We are getting some clear positive signals from the Turkish public. We will evaluate these signals, (by) responding to positive signals with positive signals."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Aug. 25, "We expressed that with the end of the occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a new window of opportunity has opened in our region for lasting peace and that we will do what is necessary if Armenia considers it."

Erdoğan several times proposed the establishment of a six-country regional cooperation platform, saying it would be a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus.