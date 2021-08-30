Erdogan: Turkey ready to normalise Relations with Armenia

Turkey is ready to gradually develop relations with Armenia after hearing Yerevan's conciliatory statements, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"I wish success to the new government of Armenia. Our region needs a constructive approach. Even if there are disagreements, neighborly relations should be developed on the basis of respect of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Therefore, we can gradually normalize the relations with Armenia, whose new government has stated its readiness to move in this direction," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkish broadcaster NTV.

Lasting peace is a prerequisite of regional economic development and cooperation, the Turkish president said, adding that allied Azerbaijan agrees and, therefore, has proposed to start comprehensive peace negotiations with Armenia.

"We are ready to work with all sides who want to use this historical opportunity. The agenda has our proposal to create a 'Platform of Five' or a 'Platform of Six' involving Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Armenia. We proposed to include Georgia, too. If such a platform is set up, the region will become more peaceful," Erdogan said.

An ultimate benefit of the regional rapprochement will be the overhaul of transport networks, including railroads, he said. Erdogan said he has already "discussed and reached an agreement" on these issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and plans to discuss them with Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi.

On Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he saw "positive signals" from Turkey in the context of regional peace.