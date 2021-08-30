Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva unveil restored cultural monuments in Shusha

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a visit to the liberated Shusha yesterday.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction progress at Fuzuli International Airport.

Museum Mausoleum Complex of the great Azerbaijani poet and public figure Molla Panah Vagif has opened in Shusha after repair and reconstruction work. Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, and viewed the work carried out here.

A bust to Molla Panah Vagif has been unveiled in the city of Shusha. Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony as well.

House-Museum of People's Artist Bulbul, who made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani music culture and played an important role in the formation and evolution of the professional vocal school, has opened in the city of Shusha after restoration. Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

A monument to the prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli has been unveiled in the city of Shusha. Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva have also attended the opening of newly-reconstructed “Qarabag” hotel in the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.