Main » News

Erdogan to discuss purchase of 2nd batch of S-400s during visit to Russia

Erdogan to discuss purchase of 2nd batch of S-400s during visit to Russia

Turkey has no hesitations about purchasing a second batch of the S-400s from Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, days after it was reported that Ankara and Moscow were close to signing a new contract for additional units of the air defense missile systems.

“Regarding... the purchase of the second [S-400] package and so on; we have no hesitation regarding these matters. We have taken many steps with Russia, whether it be the S-400 or the defense industry,” Erdoğan told reporters aboard the presidential plane on his return from a short trip to the Balkans.

The president said all matters would be discussed during his visit to Russia, without providing further details, Daily Sabah reported.

1030 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

on YouTube

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars