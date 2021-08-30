Erdogan to discuss purchase of 2nd batch of S-400s during visit to Russia

Turkey has no hesitations about purchasing a second batch of the S-400s from Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, days after it was reported that Ankara and Moscow were close to signing a new contract for additional units of the air defense missile systems.

“Regarding... the purchase of the second [S-400] package and so on; we have no hesitation regarding these matters. We have taken many steps with Russia, whether it be the S-400 or the defense industry,” Erdoğan told reporters aboard the presidential plane on his return from a short trip to the Balkans.

The president said all matters would be discussed during his visit to Russia, without providing further details, Daily Sabah reported.