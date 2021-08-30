Shoigu: Russia doesn’t consider Ukraine as threat

Russia doesn’t consider Ukraine as a threat and thinks that Ukrainians are a brotherly people, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"I would not speak about Ukraine as a threat. I think that Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is a brotherly nation. They are not just our neighbors, we are a single people. I wouldn’t even dwell on this topic further," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel, episodes of which were shown on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ultimately change and the "nationalist mayhem" would be stopped, TASS reported.