Ankara says cannot take burden of more Afghan migrants

Turkey has sufficiently fulfilled its humanitarian and ethical duties regarding migration and cannot take the burden of an additional migrant wave from Afghanistan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said in a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Turkey's Antalya province.

He noted that ensuring the security of Kabul airport was an extremely important issue and that they were carefully considering options in this regard.

Meanwhile, Maas highlighted that Germany aims to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan to prevent another wave of migrants.

A proposal by France to create a secure U.N. zone in Kabul to enable the continued evacuation of citizens and local staff was backed by Maas, while Çavuşoğlu expressed scepticism. "This proposal actually sounds good. But is it easy or possible to implement? We have to look at that," Daily Sabah cited him as saying.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers attempting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. Ankara has made it clear that it will not bear the burden of migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries.