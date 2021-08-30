Biden briefed on rocket attack at Kabul airport

The White House has informed U.S. President Joe Biden that evacuation operations will continue to remain uninterrupted amid rocket attacks at the Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul on Monday.

“National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have briefed the President on the rocket attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

As many as five rockets were fired at the Kabul airport as the US rushed to complete its withdrawal process from Afghanistan before the end of this month.

The rockets were intercepted by a missile defence system, Reuters reported. The U.S. military reportedly engaged its C-RAM missile defence system, however, it is still unclear if all the rockets were successfully brought down.

According to local media, the rockets were fired from a car in Kabul’s Khair Khana area aimed at the airport and hit parts of the capital. The attack came a day after the U.S. said it carried out a drone strike in Kabul eliminating sleeper threats.