Georgia reports 1,915 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,915 new cases of coronavirus, 5,929 recoveries and 78 deaths in the past 24 hours.

49,017 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 21,411 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 12,305 of the 21,411 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,106 were PCR tests.

The country has had 545,033 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.44 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 488,661 of the 545,033 patients have recovered, while 7,329 have died from the virus.

According to Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili, starting October epidemiological situation will stabilise in the country and encouraged people to receive the vaccine and observe coronavirus guidelines.

7,660 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,660 of the 7,660 patients are in critical condition. 371 of the 1,660 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 38,493 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 49,572 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 7,994,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,164,402 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 383,454 individuals have been completely vaccinated.