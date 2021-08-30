ICRC: Second Karabakh war brings light to issue of captured, missing Azerbaijanis

Second Karabakh War actualized the issue of captured and missing Azerbaijanis, representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Ariane Bauer said.

According to Bauer, the ICRC is doing everything possible to clarify information about the prisoners and pass it on to their families.

"The ICRC continues and will continue to support countries to inform them about the fate of prisoners of war and missing persons," she added.

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said Armenia hasn’t yet provided information about seven Azerbaijanis missing since the second Karabakh war [in 2020].

According to Aliyeva, in Azerbaijan, such steps as the improvement of the health of the Armenian military are based on the principles of humanism. "As the ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, I keep the issues of protection and restoration of the violated rights of prisoners and hostages at the center of attention. Undeniable facts require the adoption of the measures," she added.