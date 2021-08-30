Russia reports 18,325 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 18,325 in the past 24 hours, reaching 6,901,152, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

This is the lowest number since June 23. The relative growth rate stands at 0.27%.

The Moscow Region reported 858 new cases, the Sverdlovsk Region — 520, the Rostov Region — 482, the Perm Region — 472 and the Voronezh Region — 462.

Currently, 556,293 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Moscow’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 50 in the past 24 hours, this is the lowest number since April 5.

Moscow reported 52 COVID-19 deaths a day earlier. As many as 27,401 people in the Russian capital (1.75% of those infected) have died since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow’s coronavirus cases grew by 1,424 compared to 1,444 infections confirmed a day earlier, reaching 1,566,376. The relative growth rate stands at 0.09%.

Meanwhile, another 1,839 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 1,444,794.

Currently, 94,181 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Russia recorded 792 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 797 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 182,429. According to data from the crisis center, 2.64% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 32 fatalities were reported in the Krasnodar region in the past day, 31 in the Sverdlovsk region and 30 in the Perm region. The Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions recorded 28 coronavirus deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,180 in the past 24 hours, reaching 6,162,430. According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.3% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,237 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 517 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 452 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 433 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 360 in the Rostov Region.