Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow building ties with Talibs

Moscow believes that there is a need to maintain normal relations with Taliban (the movement banned in Russia), Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"We are already building [ties with the new authorities], our embassy in Kabul is working, and quite actively," he pointed out. "We established these ties a while ago. And we will continue to boost them," Kabulov vowed. "We need to maintain normal relations with any government in Afghanistan," the Russian presidential envoy insisted.

"Clearly, like many others, we have certain concerns related to the future military and political situation in the country, the implementation of fundamentals norms and human rights but at the same time, we need to take the cultural and religious background of the Afghan people into account and refrain from trying to impose anything on them based on our own view of democracy, order and other things," TASS cited Kabulov as saying.