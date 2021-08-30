UN Security Council to discuss Afghanistan today

The United Nations Security Council will meet at 3 p.m. ET Monday on Afghanistan, according to the public schedule.

The council is likely to be briefed by a UN official on the latest.

This comes after France, the United Kingdom and non-Council member Germany proposed a Security Council resolution “calling for safe passage for those leaving Afghanistan,” that would include counterterrorism, human rights, and humanitarian elements, diplomats said over the weekend.

Earlier, it was reported that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is convening a meeting on Afghanistan with the Security Council's permanent members.

French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier announced that France was jointly putting forward a proposal at the U.N. Security Council for a safe zone to help those in need to leave. He added that the idea would help put pressure on the Taliban.