Putin to Lukashenko: Belarus ‘can always count on Russia’s support’

Friends in Belarus can always count on Moscow’s support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory birthday message to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who turned 67 on Monday.

"Our Belarusian friends can always count on Russia’s support. I have no doubt that we will continue to work together to boost Russian-Belarusian ties in various fields," the message reads.

The Russian head of state pointed out that he highly appreciated Lukashenko’s efforts to strengthen allied relations between the two countries and promote mutually beneficial integration processes in Eurasia.

"I am sure that your vast experience as a national leader will continue to serve to ensure unity and harmony in Belarusian society, and enhance stability and security in the country," the Russian president added, warmly wishing his Belarusian counterpart good health, prosperity and success.