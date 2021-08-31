Afghan Vice President: U.S. decides to become 'mini power'

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has issued a first response after the United States officially ended its military presence in Afghanistan.

Saleh said that the United States as a superpower decided to become 'mini power' as they left Afghanistan, ending their two-decade-long military presence.

"Afghanistan wasn't packed and put in the bag of the last US solider The country is here. Drivers are flowing and mountains are majestic. Talibs are an unpopular proxy force and hated that is why the whole country wants to escape from them. A super power decided to be mini power that is OK," he wrote on Twitter.