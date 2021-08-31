Russia reports fewer than 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 17,813 in the past 24 hours, it turned out to be fewer than 18,000 for the first time since June 23. The total number of infections has reached 6,918,965, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.26%.

The Moscow Region confirmed 758 daily COVID-19 cases, the Sverdlovsk Region - 516, the Rostov Region - 481, the Perm Region - 474 and the Voronezh Region - 463.

Currently 554,687 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Moscow grew by 44 in the past 24 hours. That’s the lowest number since March 1.

The city confirmed 50 COVID-19 deaths a day earlier. As many as 27,445 patients in Moscow (1.75% of those infected) have died since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow’s coronavirus cases grew by 1,162 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,424 daily infections reported a day earlier, reaching 1,567,538. The relative growth rate stand at 0.07%.

Another 1,1914 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 1,446,708. Currently, 93,385 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 795 in the past 24 hours compared to 792 deaths reported a day earlier. As many as 183,224 patients have died nationwide so far.

The conditional mortality rate currently stands at 2.65%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

The Krasnodar Region confirmed 33 COVID-19 fatalities, the Sverdlovsk Region - 32, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 29, while the Perm and Rostov regions recorded 28 deaths each.

Over the past 24 hours 18,624 patients across Russia have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,181,054.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals, according to the task force, remained at a level of 89.3% of all those infected.

In part, 1,482 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 721 in the Chechen Republic, 595 in the Irkutsk Region, 508 in the Nizni Novgorod Region, and 461 in the Sverdlovsk Region.