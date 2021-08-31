Georgia reports 4,778 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,778 new cases of coronavirus, 4,753 recoveries and 79 deaths in the past 24 hours.

48,963 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

43,741 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 31,605 of the 43,741 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,136 were PCR tests.

The country has had 549,811 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.26 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 493,414 of the 549,811 patients have recovered, while 7,408 have died from the virus.

7,457 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,650 of the 7,457 patients are in critical condition. 369 of the 1,650 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 38,666 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 47,688 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 8,000,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

1,184,306 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 393,764 individuals have been completely vaccinated.