Ankara: Turkey wants inclusive government to be established in Afghanistan

A new migrant wave is possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday, speaking about the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Turkey's top diplomat pointed out that Ankara is holding talks with both the Taliban and the Afghan officials on the future of the country.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade, he mentioned that he attended the G-7 meeting on Afghanistan on Monday via videoconference and said that the situation of Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport was discussed.

Underlining that Turkey has a great role in regional issues, he added that Ankara's greatest desire is the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"We have to see what kind of government will be formed in Afghanistan. There is a migration crisis in the world and a new migration crisis is possible. We discussed the necessary steps to be taken to prevent irregular migration waves and to provide aid so that people in Afghanistan can stay," he said.

"Turkey is currently the country with the highest number of migrants, we do not have the capacity to host more immigrants. So far, we have fulfilled our humanitarian responsibilities exceedingly. It is not right to expect Turkey to undertake all the problems alone," Çavuşoğlu added.