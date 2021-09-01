Nord Stream 2 second string laying at final phase

Gazprom is finalizing startup on the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to begin supplies and is close to completion of second string laying, a top manager of the company said on Tuesday at a teleconference.

"As you are aware, the mechanical completion of the first string was completed in June. Pipes were connected by the tie-in. Startup is now at the final stage, which will support readiness of the first string for commercial operation start," the top manager said.

Second string laying is also at the closing stage and its commissioning will also require integrated activities similar to the first string activities, he noted. "I can only add that we endeavor to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation in the near future," TASS cited the top manager as saying.