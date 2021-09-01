First Bahraini ambassador to Israel arrives in Tel Aviv

Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel Khaled Al Jalahma arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

His arrival and the expected opening of the Bahraini embassy "are important milestones in the development of relations between the two countries and their peoples," it read.

Strengthening the bilateral diplomatic ties is "the top priority" of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Israeli ministry added.

Al Jalahma said on Twitter in three languages - Arabic, Hebrew and English - that he is "honored" to begin his post. "The opportunity to fulfill His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's vision of peaceful coexistence with all nations is a privilege that I will hold in high regard," he wrote.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the first Gulf countries to agree to form official relations with Israel. The Abraham Accords, U.S.-brokered normalization agreements, were signed at the White House in Sept. 2020.