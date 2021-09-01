Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs hold phone talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks on August 31, 2021.

Bayramov congratulated his Iranian counterpart on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished success in his activities.

The Azerbaijani FM stressed the existence of relations based on the principles of friendship and cooperation that have deep historical roots, broad-spectrum bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Iran, and noted that a number of projects have been successfully implemented by the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and some issues of bilateral cooperation.

Bayramov invited his Iranian counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.