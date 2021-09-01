Gas export to Europe can grow to over 183 bln cubic meters in 2021

Gazprom’s export to Europe will be over 183 bln cubic meters in 2021, department head of Gazprom Alexander Ivannikov said at a teleconference.

"[An increase in gas production] will make possible to support export supplies to Europe totaling 183 bln cubic meters, which is 6 bln more than in the last year," he said.

Low filling of underground gas storages in Europe lead to gas prices close to record-high at spot platforms, Ivannikov said. The factor of UGS filling "will impact prices in the second half of the year also," he added.

Scheduled injection of gas to UGS is to be completed by November 1 of this year, the Gazprom’s top manager noted.