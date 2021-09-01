EU to support Afghanistan neighbors to prevent illegal migration

The European Union should strengthen its support to third countries to prevent illegal migration from Afghanistan, according to a draft of a statement that the interior ministers of the 27 nations released after an emergency meeting in Brussels.

The EU "will engage and strengthen its support to third countries, in particular the neighbouring and transit countries, hosting large numbers of migrants and refugees, to reinforce their capacities to provide protection, dignified and safe reception conditions and sustainable livelihood for refugees and host communities," reads the draft statement.

It was noted that the EU will also cooperate with those countries to prevent illegal migration from the region.

"The EU and its Member States stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements by preparing a coordinated and orderly response," the statement reads.