Russian military: 4 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Syria

An attack by terrorist forces in Syria's Daraa Governorate hit several military checkpoints, killing four Syrian soldiers and injuring 15, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

"The situation in the Daraa al-Balad region of Daraa Province significantly deteriorated. A number of government agencies, as well as units of government forces carrying out tasks to maintain law and order, have been attacked by underground terrorist cells. Four Syrian soldiers were killed, eight more were injured," Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a Tuesday press briefing.

The Russian military in Syria also reported attacks by terrorist forces in northern Syria on Tuesday, as well as several in Latakia and Hama governorates, Sputnik reported.