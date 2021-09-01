U.S. military negotiates secret arrangement with Taliban

The U.S. military negotiated a secret arrangement with the Taliban (the movement banned in Russia) that resulted in members of the militant group escorting clusters of Americans to the gates of the Kabul airport as they sought to escape Afghanistan, two defense officials said.

One of the officials also revealed that U.S. special operations forces set up a "secret gate" at the airport and established "call centers" to guide Americans through the evacuation process, CNN reported.

While one of the military officials said the arrangement with the Taliban "worked beautifully," Americans involved in an unofficial network dedicated to helping Americans and vulnerable Afghans said there were problems, as the Taliban turned away U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents the militant group was supposed to allow through.

The two US defense officials said Americans were notified to gather at pre-set "muster points" close to the airport where the Taliban would check their credentials and take them a short distance to a gate manned by American forces who were standing by to let them inside amid huge crowds of Afghans seeking to flee.

The US troops were able to see the Americans approach with their Taliban escorts as they progressed through the crowds, presumably ready to intervene in case anything happened.

The Taliban escort missions happened "several times a day," according to one of the officials.