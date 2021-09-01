Tokayev: use of Russian language cannot be hindered in Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev commented on the status of Russian language in Kazakhstan in his address to the nation on September 1, Tengrinews reports.

"Russian has the status of an official language. According to our legislation, its use cannot be hindered. There is no reason to believe that the field of the Kazakh language is too limited," the president added.

He noted that the development of the Kazakh language remains one of the priority directions of state policy. The use of the state language is expanding, it's a natural phenomenon, the main tendency of life, said the head of state.

The President called on all Kazakhstanis to learn the Kazakh language as the main sign of patriotism.

"At the same time, being fluent in other languages, including Russian, our young people won't lose anything," Tokayev emphasized.