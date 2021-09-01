Russia records 18,368 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 18,368 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,937,333 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 518 new cases were uncovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, along with 479 new infections in the Rostov Region. Also, during this timeframe, 472 new cases were discovered in the Perm Region, 465 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 443 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 553,940 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 790 compared to 795 the day before. In all, 184,014 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.65%.

Over the past 24 hours, 33 fatalities were registered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 32 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 29 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 28 - in the Rostov Region, and 26 fatalities were recorded in the Voronezh Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,325. In all, 6,199,379 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased almost to 89.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,936 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,281 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,039 - in St. Petersburg, 690 patients - in the Republic of Komi, and 614 patients were discharged in the Irkutsk Region.