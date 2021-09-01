Georgia reports 3,886 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 3,886 new cases of coronavirus, 4,103 recoveries and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 52,162 tests have been conducted around the country of which 30,129 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 22,033 were PCR tests.

Currently 48,672 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 38,825 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 7,393 patients - in hospitals, 2,454 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,560 patients are in critical condition of which 379 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 44,596 individuals are in self-isolation and 111 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 553,697 cases of coronavirus, 497,517 recoveries and 7,482 deaths.