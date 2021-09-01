Pentagon: New security assistance package for Ukraine includes Javelin missiles

Washington’s new security assistance package for Ukraine includes Javelin systems, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington.

"As you know, President Biden has approved a new $60 mln security assistance package, including Javelin anti-armor systems and more," he pointed out.

"Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $2.5 bln to support Ukraine’s forces," Austin stressed.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden planned to provide Ukraine with $60 mln in military aid. Ukraine received $350 mln in military aid in 2017 and 2018, $250 mln in 2019 and $300 mln in 2020. The country obtained Javelin anti-tank systems after the Trump administration had approved the sale of lethal weapons to Kiev.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that NATO counties’ efforts to provide weapons and military equipment to Ukraine could push Kiev to try to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine through military means.