Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Sept. 1

Some 105,699 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 65,968 citizens, and the second one to 39,731 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,911,439 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,179,684 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,731,755 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.