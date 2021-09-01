Mexican president tells in his book Putin offered to send doctors for his COVID treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to send doctors to Mexico to treat Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for COVID-19, the Mexican president wrote in his book ‘Midway,’ excerpts of which were released by the Milenio online newspaper on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"When I fell ill with COVID-19, I received — among other multiple expressions of solidarity from Mexicans and foreign friends — one phone call, which I liked very much, from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who contrary to his reputation of a tough man, offered me with benevolent insistence to send a team of medical specialists to Mexico to help me, and what is more, at the end of the conversation he said that he would pray for me," Lopez Obrador wrote.

Putin held talks with his Mexican counterpart by phone on January 25, discussing deliveries of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the Latin American country.

The 67-year-old Mexican president reported on January 24 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Mexican government, he experienced mild symptoms, and he made a speedy recovery. His coronavirus test was negative on February 4 and he returned to work shortly thereafter.