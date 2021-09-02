Iran unveils new radar capable of detecting 300 targets

Iran has announced the induction of six new domestic military projects into its armed forces. Yet, the country has only unveiled two of them to the public – a new radar and a command centre for Iranian-made air defence systems. Tehran expects these latest additions to increase the country's ability to defend its territory from attacks by stealth and low-altitude flying attack aircraft.

Iran Air Defence General Alireza Sabahi Fard praised the new pieces of equipment, developed and produced in Iran, for strengthening the country's defensive capabilities

"Today, the (Iranian) air defence has reached such a level of combat capabilities that it does not need (help from) other countries", Fard said.

Among the newest additions to the Iranian Armed Forces is the "Alborz" three-dimensional phased-array radar, capable of detecting aerial targets equipped with stealth technologies as far as 450 km away. This radar thus renders the radar-evading aircraft useless, Iran Air Defence General Alireza Sabahi Fard claimed. Alborz is also said to be capable of detecting up to 300 targets simultaneously.

Another addition to Iran's Air Force is the "Borhan" command and control system. It gathers information from all connected radars, such as Alborz, analyses the data and orders batteries to fire missiles to intercept the selected targets. Iran says the system can work under various conditions, including during radar jamming and "deception operations", and is capable of taking down low-altitude targets.