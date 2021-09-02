U.S. and Ukraine release joint statement on Nord Stream 2

The United States and Ukraine continue to oppose Nord Stream 2, which we view as a threat to European energy security, reads the joint U.S.-Ukraine strategic partnership statement published on Wednesday by the White House.

"The United States intends to continue using measures envisaged in legislation and energy diplomacy, including through the recent appointment of a senior advisor for energy security, to maintain Ukraine’s transit role and security of supply during this period of energy transition and to prevent the Kremlin’s use of energy as a geopolitical weapon," the statement says.

It is also noted that Washington and Kiev "support efforts to increase capacity for gas supplies to Ukraine from diversified sources."

According to the statement, Washington and Kiev are "advancing Ukraine’s energy security through sustainable, effective, and long-lasting policy solutions backed up by ongoing corporate governance reform."