OPEC+ countries to continue ramping up oil production

OPEC+ ministers decided not to change the oil production recovery plan anticipating production growth by 0.4 mln barrels per day since August, two OPEC sources told TASS and the OPEC Secretariat confirmed this later.

"The decision was to prolong our July decision," one of the sources said. Another source confirmed this piece of information and noted that the meeting had ended.

OPEC+ countries will continue increasing oil production in October by 400,000 barrels per day in monthly terms, the official communique says.

Ministers will gather for the next meeting on October 4.