Kremlin: Taliban providing security guarantees to Russian diplomats

Members of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan have provided security guarantees to Russian diplomats, and these commitments have been honored so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Taking questions from journalists, the spokesman elaborated on Moscow’s possible actions with respect to Russian citizens in Afghanistan, including diplomats, if the situation there plunged into an unfavorable scenario.

"In this case, there are certain security guarantees from the Taliban for our diplomats. These guarantees have been observed so far," Peskov stressed.