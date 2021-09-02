Women not to work at ministerial level in Taliban government

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will not allow women to serve at ministerial level in the new Afghan government but may offer them less senior positions on the condition that they did not cooperate with the previous U.S.-backed administration, the group has said.

Abbas Stanikzai, a Taliban spokesman based in Doha, told the BBC that an “inclusive” new government would be announced in the next two days.

Afghanistan has been without a government since president Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Taliban rolled into Kabul on Aug 15.

While an informal administration centered around Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has assumed authority in Kabul, the group has made only vague statements about the form of national government it intends to establish.