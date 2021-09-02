Georgia's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record high of 81

Georgia has reported 81 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours which is a record high figure since the country confirmed its first case of Covid-19 at the end of February 2020.

In the past 24 hours the country reported 3,212 new cases of coronavirus and 5,017 recoveries.

In total, 40,435 tests have been conducted around the country of which 24,334 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,101 were PCR tests.

Currently 46,786 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 36,763 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 7,343 patients - in hospitals, 2,680 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,608 patients are in critical condition of which 380 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 42,579 individuals are in self-isolation and 103 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 556,909 cases of coronavirus, 502,534 recoveries and 7,563 deaths.