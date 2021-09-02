Main » News

Russian swimmers win two Paralympics silver medals in 100m backstroke

Russian swimmers win two Paralympics silver medals in 100m backstroke

Russian swimmer Valeria Shabalina won silver on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the women’s 100-meter backstroke S14 classification competition.

Shabalina clocked the distance in 1 minute 06.85 seconds to take the silver. The gold went to Bethany Firth of Great Britain (1 minute 05.92 seconds) and the bronze was packed by her teammate Jessica-Jane Applegate (1 minute 07.93 seconds).

This is Shabalina’s 4th medal of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan. She previously coined three gold medals, namely in the women’s 100-meter butterfly S14 classification competition, in the women’s 200-meter freestyle S14 classification event and in the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM14 classification competition.

Russian swimmer Vyacheslav Yemelyantsev won silver on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S14 classification competition.

Yemelyantsev clocked the distance in 59.05 seconds to take the silver. The gold went to Australia’s Benjamin James Hance, who set a new Paralympic Record of 57.73 seconds, while the bronze was packed by Reece Dunn of Great Britain (59.97 seconds).

290 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

on YouTube

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars