Russian swimmers win two Paralympics silver medals in 100m backstroke

Russian swimmer Valeria Shabalina won silver on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the women’s 100-meter backstroke S14 classification competition.

Shabalina clocked the distance in 1 minute 06.85 seconds to take the silver. The gold went to Bethany Firth of Great Britain (1 minute 05.92 seconds) and the bronze was packed by her teammate Jessica-Jane Applegate (1 minute 07.93 seconds).

This is Shabalina’s 4th medal of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan. She previously coined three gold medals, namely in the women’s 100-meter butterfly S14 classification competition, in the women’s 200-meter freestyle S14 classification event and in the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM14 classification competition.

Russian swimmer Vyacheslav Yemelyantsev won silver on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S14 classification competition.

Yemelyantsev clocked the distance in 59.05 seconds to take the silver. The gold went to Australia’s Benjamin James Hance, who set a new Paralympic Record of 57.73 seconds, while the bronze was packed by Reece Dunn of Great Britain (59.97 seconds).