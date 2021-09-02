Kremlin: Putin doesn’t want anyone running any social media accounts for him

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no time to maintain any social media accounts and is against anyone managing his accounts for him, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to questions at the New Knowledge marathon on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Putin doesn’t have personal accounts on social media," he pointed out. Putin himself had explained that lack of time was the reason, Peskov noted.

"He doesn’t want anyone else to do it for him because he thinks it wouldn’t be right," the Russian presidential spokesman added. Peskov also stressed that the Kremlin, the Russian government and certain ministries sought to expand their social media presence and would improve their efforts to that end.