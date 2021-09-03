UN comments on situation in Panjshir Valley
Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric urged the parties in Panjshir Valley to avoid targeting civilians.
"Any continued fighting is of great concern to us, making a humanitarian situation that's difficult even worse, obviously, having… it increases the issues of access for us. As in any conflict, for the parties to avoid targeting civilians, avoiding civilian casualties, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure," he said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
