Solidarity against terrorism day held in Russia

The Day of solidarity in the fight against terrorism is commemorated in Russia today, on September 3.

The tragic event commemorated in particular on this day is the end of a school siege in the southern Russian city of Beslan in September 2004, in which more than 300 people, mostly women and children, were killed. The day of remembrance was established on July 21, 2005.

Today there is a trend towards the reduction of terrorist activity in Russia. According to Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee Igor Kulyagin, 57 terrorist crimes, including 34 terrorist attacks, were prevented across the country in 2019.

On 3 April 2017, a terrorist attack using an explosive device took place on the Saint Petersburg Metro between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. At least 90 people were injured in the incident, 16 people died. A second explosive device was found and defused at Ploshchad Vosstaniya metro station.