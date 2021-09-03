Pentagon: U.S. military mission in Afghanistan is over

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan is over, meaning that the U.S. is not going to support the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan.

"The U.S. military mission in Afghanistan is over," he told the briefing.

On August 15, Taliban militants entered the capital city of Kabul without fighting and took complete control over the city in a matter of hours. The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he was leaving the country in order to prevent bloodshed.