Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha

The position of one of the Azerbaijani military units in the direction of liberated Shusha city was intensively shelled by illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, according to the Azerbaijani Defense ministry.

The intensive firing took place from 01:00 to 02:15 (GMT+4) on September 3, 2021.

Thanks to the vigilance and urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the opposite side suffered casualties and was suppressed.

The Russian peacekeeping command and the Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.