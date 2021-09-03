Coronavirus daily deaths climb to 86 in Georgia

Georgia has reported 3,034 new cases of coronavirus, 3,952 recoveries and 86 deaths in the past 24 hours.

45,782 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

36,400 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 21,132 of the 36,400 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,268 were PCR tests.

The country has had 559,943 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.72 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

7,210 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,577 of the 7,210 patients are in critical condition. 385 of the 1,557 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 36,030 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 41,826 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 8,160, 000 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

1,259,391 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 437,094 individuals have been completely vaccinated, Agenda.ge reported.