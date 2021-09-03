Taliban suffer losses in Panjshir, retreat in several directions - source

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) suffered heavy losses in the rebel Panjshir province and had to retreat, a regional source close to the National Resistance Front told TASS on the phone on Friday.

According to the source, the Taliban tried to break into Panjshir from the West through the Andarab Valley and the Puli Hisar area, as well as from the south through the Gulbahar area on Thursday and in the early hours of Friday. "They failed on both directions and had to retreat after suffering heavy losses," the source pointed out, adding that numerous Taliban fighters had been captured.

"The situation around the besieged Panjshir Valley is stable at the moment," the source noted.