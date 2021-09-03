Panjshir resistance forces say 450 Talibs eliminated

The Afghan resistance forces' spokesman, Fahim Dashti, said on Friday that 450 militants of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) were killed and 130 others captured.

"As a result of the overnight attack, 8,000 Taliban with 350 off-roaders were repulsed and ambushed after four hours of fighting. They suffered heavy losses, as 450 terrorists were eliminated and 130 others captured," Dashti wrote on Twitter.

The resistance forces are moving closer to the provinces of Badakhshan, Kapisa and Baghlan, the spokesman added.