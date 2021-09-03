Zelensky calls on U.S. investors, venture capital funds to cooperate with Ukraine

During his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with top investors, representatives of venture funds and Silicon Valley accelerators, and urged them to actively cooperate with Ukraine, the website of the head of state reported on Friday.

Zelensky assured that Ukraine would exercise as much as possible assistance to foreign and Ukrainian investors: the special legal framework is aimed at creating companies in our country with a capitalization of more than $100 million, which will be residents of Ukraine.

Zelensky said that the state is ready to address the concerns of investors and cooperate with them, and Ukraine is very flexible in changing legislation and will facilitate investments, Interfax reported.

"Ukraine is open for investments in the IT sector in cooperation with U.S. businesses. We want your business to be interested not only in the possibilities of opening representative offices in Ukraine, but also in investing in Ukrainian innovative products," the president said, addressing the event participants.